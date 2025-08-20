Blinkit introduces parental controls after concerns over children’s exposure to adult products

New Delhi: Blinkit has rolled out parental control features on its app, allowing users to hide sensitive items behind a PIN and set up a recovery phone number. The move is designed to ensure that younger members of a household can browse the platform without encountering age-inappropriate products.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive of Blinkit, announced the update in a post on X, inviting feedback and suggestions on how the app could be made more family-friendly.

We have introduced parental controls on the Blinkit app.



You can now go into your profile and hide sensitive items behind a PIN and also set up a recovery phone number. This will allow younger ones in the family to browse the app without seeing any age inappropriate products.… pic.twitter.com/G1CRCSowYZ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 19, 2025

According to the brand, the decision was inspired by a widely shared LinkedIn post by Ponsana David, chief executive of Thai Green Power Solution, who raised concerns about children inadvertently coming across sex toys and other adult products while using grocery and delivery apps.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ponsana-david_digitalparenting-techresponsibility-parentalcontrol-activity-7349197100951236611

In her post, David described her experience as a working mother of two daughters, aged 14 and 9, who often use delivery platforms to order food and stationery. She questioned the lack of parental controls on such apps, pointing out that products like condoms and vibrators were displayed alongside everyday items.

Comparing delivery platforms with streaming services and search engines, David argued that apps embedded in family routines should offer tools such as child profiles, PIN protection, and age-appropriate filters.

Dhindsa said the new Blinkit feature seeks to address such concerns by giving parents more control over what children see when browsing the app.