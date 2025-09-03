Bihar Tak hosts ‘Baithak’ in Patna with political voices

New Delhi: Bihar Tak, the digital-first news platform from the India Today Group, is hosting its flagship event ‘Bihar Tak Baithak’ in the state capital today.

The forum brings together senior political figures and other stakeholders from Bihar to discuss governance, development, and regional concerns. The discussions come as the state prepares for Assembly elections later this year, giving the gathering added significance in shaping conversations on Bihar’s political priorities.

Speakers scheduled for the event include JDU’s Executive National President Sanjay Jha, BJP leader Nitin Nabin, Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor, Pushpam Priya, Development Commissioner S. Siddharth, RLM Supremo Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Cabinet Minister Jeevesh Mishra, VIP Supremo Mukesh Sahani, and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain. Also featured are MP Shambhavi Choudhary, Minister Ashok Choudhary, and Minister Santosh Manjhi.

Commenting on the initiative, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor of TAK Channels, said, “Bihar Tak Baithak reflects our commitment to amplifying voices from the heart of Bihar. As the state heads towards a pivotal election, the need for transparent, meaningful conversations is greater than ever. Through this platform, we aim to bring key stakeholders face-to-face with the people’s concerns.”

He added, “The overwhelming support from our viewers motivates us to curate more such forums that bridge policy with people and highlights Bihar’s issues through credible digital journalism.”