BigTrunk communications to handle digital strategy for Soframycin

New Delhi: BigTrunk Communications has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for Soframycin, the over-the-counter antiseptic cream from Encube Ethicals. The partnership marks the brand’s formal entry into digital media, with a focus on social storytelling and expanding its reach across India.

BigTrunk will be responsible for the brand’s digital strategy and execution, working to position Soframycin in line with evolving consumer behaviours and content formats.

“As we take Soframycin into its next chapter of growth, embracing digital media is not just a strategy but a necessity. We wanted a partner who could translate our scientific credibility into engaging, relatable content for today’s audience,” said Ajay Rawal, Vice President, Marketing, Soframycin.

“Soframycin is more than a product, it’s a legacy deeply rooted in care and science,” added Bharat Subramaniam, Founder and Managing Director of BigTrunk Communications.

“We’re excited to take on this responsibility of guiding a heritage brand into the digital world. Our focus will be on creating contextual storytelling and purpose-driven campaigns that bring Soframycin closer to Indian families, both old and new.”