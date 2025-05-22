BIG FM launches ‘BIG Live’ to expand footprint beyond radio

New Delhi: BIG FM, a long-established radio network in India with a presence spanning over two decades, has introduced BIG Live, a digital platform offering curated and category-specific content. The move signals the company’s shift towards a broader digital content strategy while maintaining its presence in audio broadcasting.
BIG Live features content across a range of sectors including real estate, automobiles, health and wellness, entertainment, travel, food, fashion, finance, technology and jewellery. The platform aims to serve as a space where users can access information and perspectives related to daily life and consumer interests.
According to Abe Thomas, CEO of BIG FM, “BIG Live is a natural extension of BIG FM’s content leadership and deep audience understanding. With this platform, we are moving beyond audio to offer diversified, high-quality digital content that informs and engages. Today's audience craves more than just information - they seek fuel for their ambitions. BIG Live is designed to deliver just that.”
Sunil Kumaran, COO of BIG FM, added, “We are thrilled to introduce BIG Live, a vibrant digital platform designed for users who aspire to stay smart, sharp and ahead of the curve. With this platform, we are presenting a content ecosystem where radio and digital come together to create a media brand that inspires and influences.”
BIG FM’s new platform, BIG Live, is positioned as a digital extension of its audio broadcasting business. The initiative introduces content across multiple verticals with a targeted and localised approach. The network intends for the platform to support community engagement and facilitate interaction between users and service providers.