Bhupender Yadav addresses 2nd edition of India climate summit hosted by Times Network

New Delhi: The second edition of the Adani presents Times Network India Climate Summit, co-powered by Mahavitaran, was held in New Delhi, bringing together a range of speakers including policymakers, scientists, and climate advocates to discuss India’s path towards sustainability and climate resilience.

The event featured a special address by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who spoke about India’s climate agenda and ongoing efforts to address environmental challenges.

“Climate change is the defining challenge of our era, and India has adopted a proactive, action-led approach,” said Yadav. “We achieved our Paris Agreement goals on emissions intensity and renewable energy well before 2030, and are close to reaching our target of expanding the country’s green cover. Our climate efforts are rooted in equity and sustainability, reflected through global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance with France (now 137 member countries), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, LeadIT, and our comprehensive Greenhouse Gas Inventory.”

He also spoke on The National Cooling Action Plan, describing it as “another strategic step to promote long-term energy efficiency and environmental balance”. He added, “Even without adequate international climate finance, India has forged ahead a balanced approach, prioritising both ecology and economy, while encouraging citizen-led action through Mission LiFE and campaigns like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.”

Among the other speakers, Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, outlined the state’s efforts in transitioning to solar energy to meet agricultural power demand.

“Maharashtra’s distribution company is the second-largest in Asia. As the state progresses toward a trillion-dollar economy, our energy demand is projected to exceed that of several developed nations,” said Chandra. “Nearly 30% of this demand comes from agriculture, with over 45 lakh farmers using electric pumps. To meet the long-standing demand for daytime power and reduce subsidy pressures, we are transitioning to solar through the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana.”

He noted that the state targets 16,000 MW of decentralised solar power by 2026, with 1,600 MW already commissioned. He added, “This shift is driving rural transformation, improving farm productivity, enhancing safety, and lowering supply costs.”

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), addressed the impact of climate change on heatwave patterns in the country.

“India is undergoing a clear shift in heatwave patterns, caused by climate change. This rise in intensity and duration is closely linked to human-induced activities such as increased greenhouse gas emissions, rapid industrialisation, deforestation, and urbanisation,” said Mohapatra.

Actor and UNDP Advocate Bhumi Pednekar shared her perspective on sustainability through the lens of fashion and popular culture.

“Fashion has immense power, it’s a form of expression, identity, and influence. I truly believe it can lead the way in building a more sustainable world,” she said. “The shift we need is not about giving up style, but about being more thoughtful in how we consume. I support designers who champion conscious practices and celebrate Indian craftsmanship.”

She added, “Sustainability isn’t a limitation, it’s a more meaningful, intentional way to live. When fashion is rooted in purpose, it becomes a powerful force for change. Our choices, what we wear, what we reuse, how we consume, can shape a better future.”

The summit concluded with participation from a range of sectors, encouraging discussion and collaboration around India’s evolving climate policy and the need for unified action to support sustainability goals.