Bharti Airtel partners with Apple to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to customers

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Apple have entered into a strategic partnership to bring the Apple TV+ streaming services and Apple Music to Airtel customers.

All home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting Rs 999 will get access to the content of Apple TV+ with the option to stream content on multiple devices while on the move. Additionally, postpaid customers on plans starting Rs 999 will get access to Apple TV+ and 6 months of free Apple Music.

Siddharth Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer and CEO, Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said, “This collaboration offers an extraordinary opportunity to millions of our home Wi-Fi and postpaid customers, giving them access to Apple's premium content catalog. We are confident that this partnership will redefine the content consumption landscape, setting a new standard for entertainment experiences amongst customers. Together, we aim to deliver a premium entertainment ecosystem for our valued customers.”

Shalini Poddar, Director, Content and Services, Apple India, said "The partnership aligns with our strategic goal of making award-winning content, stories and entertainment readily accessible, with something for everyone.”