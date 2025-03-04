Bharat Gupta moves on from Jagran Group after 25 years

New Delhi: Bharat Gupta, CEO at Jagran New Media, on Monday announced he is moving on from the Jagran Group after 25 years.

“After 25 incredible years with Jagran Prakashan and Jagran New Media, I have decided to step down from my current role to pause, reflect, and explore new opportunities,” Gupta wrote on LinkedIn.

He further wrote, “As I take this time to step back, I look forward to embracing new perspectives, exploring fresh ideas, and engaging in meaningful conversations. This is not a farewell but a transition to new possibilities. My passion for digital media remains strong, and I am excited about contributing in new ways when the time is right.”

Gupta was named CEO of Jagran New Prakashan in 2017. Before that, he was the Executive President, Marketing at Dainik Jagran and later the CMO at Jagran New Media.

He has participated in various forums representing Indian digital media, including WAN-IFRA, the YouTube Publishers Forum, the Google News Initiative, and Newsgeist Asia.

In 2018, under his leadership, Jagran New Media launched VishvasNews.com, a fact-checking site available in 12 languages.