Beatoven.ai introduces licensed generative AI music model Maestro

New Delhi: Beatoven.ai has announced Maestro, the fully licensed generative AI model for music. Unlike other licensing approaches in the sector, the model is structured to provide ongoing royalty payments to artists, composers, and rightsholders.

Built in partnership with rights management platform Musical AI, Maestro uses datasets that attribute generative outputs to specific tracks so that rightsholders can be paid accordingly. Partners include Rightsify, Soundtrack Loops, Symphonic Music, Bobby Cole, Vadi Sound, and Pro Sound Effects, with further collaborations expected.

“Human creativity and AI can go hand in hand,” said Mansoor Rahimat Khan, co-founder and chief executive of Beatoven.ai. “Our vision at Beatoven.ai has always been to create a model that generates the world's most interesting sounds. Most tools try to mimic humans, whereas AI should push human creativity forward by generating what we’ve never heard before. Hallucinations in foundation models are a feature in music, not a bug.”

Khan, a sitarist from a family of musicians with seven generations of tradition, said the project reflects the company’s longstanding focus on respecting musical inputs. Beatoven.ai states that its users, more than two million registered so far, have already generated over 15 million tracks with its earlier models. Maestro is positioned to add functionality such as fine-tuning for new genres, styles, and sounds.

The company has also linked the model to its Musical Intelligence tools, allowing labels, publishers, and rightsholders to analyse catalogues, identify instruments, generate metadata, and improve music search.

"Beatoven.ai’s fully licensed model ensures that every track generated pays the rightsholders who made it possible, bringing ethical, professional-grade music production into creator workflows from gaming to virtual production," Khan said.

"With Maestro, Beatoven.ai unites creators and artists in a sustainable AI-powered music ecosystem where professional-quality tracks are generated ethically, and rightsholders share in the success. We’re building a creator economy that rewards creativity at every level."

Developers will continue to have access to Beatoven.ai’s API, which the company describes as the leading generative music API. Available since 2024, the API is expected to expand further this year.

Industry figures welcomed the development, “This new model from Beatoven.ai is great to see. If you respect musicians, you license their music. Beatoven.ai is providing yet more compelling evidence that generative AI doesn’t need to be built by scraping the music of the world’s musicians,” said Ed Newton-Rex, chief executive of Fairly Trained, former vice president of product at Stability AI and founder of Jukedeck (acquired by TikTok).

Sean Power, chief executive of Musical AI, added, “In our partnership with Beatoven.ai, we’re building the future that everyone knows will result in real support for artists, composers, and rightsholders, while creating the best, most innovative AI possibilities. We’re showing the world what a fair AI deal looks like: attribution, respect of rights, and ongoing payouts every time a work contributes to an output. Maestro is a major step towards this better future.”