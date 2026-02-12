New Delhi: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is set to play a central role at the AI Impact Summit India, taking place from February 16–20, 2026 in New Delhi. The summit focuses on integrating artificial intelligence into public systems and key industries, as India positions itself among leading nations in AI preparedness and talent.

BCG will launch two flagship reports, lead strategic sessions, and support multiple summit events in collaboration with the government, industry bodies, and global experts.

Commenting on BCG’s role, Nipun Kalra, India Leader – BCG X, said, “AI is moving from experimentation to large-scale impact and India hosting a global forum of this stature marks an important milestone in its emergence as a key voice in the global AI landscape. The AI Impact Summit signals India’s intent to lead the shift from vision to implementation.

At BCG, we are working at the intersection of policy, institutions, and industry, helping design AI strategy playbooks, strengthen governance and capability frameworks, and accelerate AI adoption in critical sectors. We are proud to contribute to this collaborative effort and shaping India’s AI leadership journey.”

Saibal Chakraborty, India Leader, Technology and Digital Advantage Practice, added, “Across national AI programmes, a clear pattern emerges: countries that learn systematically from peers move far more quickly from strategy to scaled execution. Applying proven approaches across governance, talent, and infrastructure helps governments avoid pilot fatigue and focus on what delivers impact at scale.”

The first report, developed in collaboration with JICA, provides a framework for national AI strategies, covering AI strategy, competitiveness, enablers, infrastructure, and governance, with practical pathways for operationalisation.

The second report, produced with India AI Mission and Prosus, explores how AI is transforming finance, education, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare through productivity transformation, intelligent risk management, hyper-personalisation, and operating model redesign. Both reports will be formally launched during sessions at the summit.

BCG will also support the summit through panel discussions on AI skilling, healthcare transformation, and national AI strategy implementation, featuring leaders including Sidharth Madaan, Vipin V, Tirtha Chatterjee, Priyanka Aggarwal, and Saibal Chakraborty. Through these engagements, BCG is working with government, development agencies, and industry stakeholders to explore scalable AI adoption and responsible implementation across India.