BC Web Wise secures full digital mandate for Prism Cement

New Delhi: BC Web Wise has been awarded the full digital mandate for Prism Cement.
The multi-crore mandate sees BC Web Wise managing the entirety of Prism Cement's digital ecosystem, including social media, search engine optimisation, online reputation management (ORM), website management, and paid media services.
The collaboration aims to further strengthen Prism Cement's brand presence on social and digital platforms while enhancing customer engagement and driving business growth through innovative, data-driven digital initiatives.