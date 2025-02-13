Banijay Asia to produce "Rise and Fall" for India, hosted by Ashneer Grover

New Delhi: Banijay Asia, part of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, has partnered with All3Media International, acquiring the rights to an Indian adaptation of Studio Lambert’s British reality series 'Rise and Fall' for Amazon MX Player.

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show, produced locally by Banijay Asia, will showcase the power dynamics, emotional depth, and real-time transformations.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said, “Rise and Fall offers a fresh perspective on reality television, challenging participants and viewers alike to reflect on societal hierarchies and personal ambition. Partnering with All3Media International and Studio Lambert to bring the show to India is yet another exciting venture. Ashneer brings a mix of authority, wit, and relatability that makes him the perfect host for Rise & Fall. This show will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, by pulling them into an emotional journey of highs and lows. It’s a story that brings to life the contrasts of wealth, privilege & survival – and we’re telling it in a way that’s never been done before in reality television.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer at Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, added, “Our collaboration with All3Media International, has taken a bold new turn with Rise & Fall. Its expertise in global content distribution, combined with our deep understanding of the Indian audience, enables us to bring Rise & Fall to life in a way that will resonate strongly with viewers. This time, we're stepping into the unscripted space with them to create a format that is equal parts social experiment and high-stakes entertainment. The show’s format will allow the audience to feel emotionally invested, not just in the outcomes, but in the evolution and transformation of contestants over the course of six weeks.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia Pacific at All3Media International, commented, “We are delighted to work with Banijay Asia on this series. They are a powerhouse in content creation, and Amazon MX Player, is a fantastic platform for bold and engaging entertainment. Their expertise and reach make them the perfect partners to bring Rise & Fall to Indian audiences. This format is an exciting reality show that taps into universal themes of power and strategy while resonating uniquely with local audiences and Ashneer Grover, with his unfiltered style, his authenticity, is the perfect host to bring Rise & Fall to life. With Amazon MX Player’s strong platform and Banijay Asia’s creative vision, we are confident that Rise & Fall will make a real impact.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, "The thrill of reality shows lies in their unpredictability, and Rise and Fall takes that aims to epitomize it! At Amazon MX Player, we’re always looking to push the envelope in content diversification and with this show we aim to do just that. Partnering with Banijay Asia and All3Media International allows us to bring this unique unscripted show format to Indian audiences compellingly and entertainingly."

Rise and Fall, originally created in the UK by Studio Lambert for C4 is a reality show that divides contestants into two distinct classes- The Rulers who start with power, privilege and resources and the workers who have their wit and determination. Over the course of the competition the workers must rise through the ranks by outsmarting and outperforming the rulers while the rulers must protect their position.

The series is set to stream on Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service. Previous Banijay Asia productions for Amazon MX Player include Campus Beats (which ran for 4 successful seasons) and Mohrey.