Banijay Asia announces Indian adaptation of American detective series, Monk

New Delhi: Banijay Asia, part of Banijay Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar, has announced the Indian adaptation of NBCUniversal's detective series, Monk.

The adaptation will revolve around Adrian Monk, a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder and his assistants Sharona Fleming and Natalie Teeger. Monk works with the San Francisco Police Department in solving unconventional cases while investigating his wife's unsolved murder. The plot also explores the main characters' personal lives and struggles.

The Indian adaptation of the series is already in production and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu. This marks the first Asian adaptation of the format and the second worldwide, following the Turkish version.

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with NBCUniversal Formats to adapt Monk for the Indian audiences. The original series has set a new benchmark for character-driven mysteries, and we believe our adaptation will resonate similarly. With a stellar cast in place, we are confident about doing justice to the iconic characters. The production has been progressing seamlessly, and we look forward to showcasing this exciting project on Disney+ Hotstar, thus taking our long and fruitful association one step ahead, as we continue to bring high-quality and engaging content to Indian audiences together.”

Sumanta Bose, Business Head HSM and Content Head Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi), shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats to bring this award-winning series to the Indian audience. Monk is an exciting fit for our platform, with its captivating mix of humour, mystery, and emotional depth. We have attempted to make this adaptation feel rooted and Indian, and thus uniquely fresh for our audiences including those who may have seen the original."

Ana Langenberg, SVP Format Sales and Production, NBCUniversal Formats added, "It’s wonderful to see Monk finding a home with Indian audiences. The show’s charm has connected with viewers around the world, and with trusted partners like Banijay Asia & Disney+ Hotstar, we know this adaptation will capture the heart of the original while embracing a new cultural backdrop. We’re eager to see this beloved series brought to life in India.