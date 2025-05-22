Banijay Asia and NODWIN Gaming announce strategic partnership in gaming content

New Delhi: Banijay Asia, a part of Banijay Entertainment, and NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at developing new content in the esports, gaming, and youth entertainment sectors in India. Under this partnership, Banijay Asia will take on the production of Playground, NODWIN Gaming’s reality show that focuses on the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and influencer culture.

The agreement includes plans to jointly create new intellectual properties (IPs), including scripted and captive reality shows. Both companies intend to explore fresh content formats centred around gaming and youth culture.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO – Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said: “This collaboration with NODWIN Gaming is an exciting extension of our vision to create content that resonates with evolving youth audiences. Gaming is not just a sport; it’s a culture, a lifestyle, and a massive content opportunity.”

NODWIN Gaming, which has developed properties such as the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), Comic Con India, and NH7 Weekender, will continue to expand its focus on gaming and youth-led entertainment.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming, commented, “Youth entertainment is evolving rapidly, and our partnership with Banijay Asia positions us perfectly to lead that change. At the heart of our approach is our philosophy of ‘timeshare of mindshare’. We’re not just creating content, we’re creating cultural moments. The Rusk creative team will stay actively involved as we expand the universe of Playground, aiming to grow from one show to between five and ten each year. This is just the beginning of a bold new chapter in gaming and youth content.”

According to both companies, the collaboration aims to leverage Banijay Asia’s content production experience and NODWIN Gaming’s understanding of gaming communities to explore new formats for youth audiences in India.