Bangladesh to ask YouTube for explanation on channel blocks in India

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s interim government has said it will seek an explanation from YouTube over the reported blocking of six Bangladeshi TV channels in India.

“We will demand an explanation from YouTube. If no clear reason is given, we may be forced to consider counter measures,” said Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant in the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

In a social media post, Taiyeb said the move affected the rights of Bangladeshis living in India and appeared to go against international consumer rights norms.

Several media outlets, including the daily Prothom Alo, reported that YouTube had restricted access to the channels in India following a takedown request from the Indian government.

The affected broadcasters are Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, DBC News, Somoy TV, BanglaVision News and Mohona TV. According to reports, the blocks were rolled out in phases, with four channels becoming inaccessible on Friday.

Jamuna TV and Somoy TV each have more than 25 million subscribers, while Ekattor TV has around 14 million.