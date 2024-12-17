Bengaluru-based Nimida Group launches digital agency Nimida Digital

New Delhi: Nimida Group, a Bengaluru-based business group announced the launch of its latest initiative, Nimida Digital.

Founded by Gaurav Manchanda, Nimida Group is actively involved in various business sectors including retail, consumer goods, sports and technology.

Nimida Digital offers services such as branding, website optimisation, SEO, content, performance, email and mobile marketing, design and media production, AI and digital transformation strategies.

The agency is premised on three core pillars: leveraging data to deliver actionable insights, employing wisdom for informed decision-making, and maintaining complete transparency in client relationships.

In a statement, Nimida Group said, “The digital transformation agency is set to redefine the industry with an innovative approach rooted in transparency, wisdom, and data-driven insights.”

Manchanda said, “Nimida Digital was envisioned to be a partner for businesses aiming to navigate the complexities of the digital age. Our focus on data, wisdom, and transparency ensures our clients don’t just adapt to change—they lead it.”