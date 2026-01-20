New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms has allotted 17.5 lakh equity shares to employees after they exercised stock options under its ESOP scheme, the company informed stock exchanges.

The allotment was approved by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee through a resolution passed by circulation on the same day, Balaji Telefilms said.

Following this issuance, the company’s paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 24,34,69,688, comprising 12,17,34,844 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each. Before the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs. 23,99,69,688, comprising 11,99,84,844 equity shares.

The newly issued shares are equity shares of Rs 2 each and are being issued on exercise of ESOPs under the “Balaji Telefilms Limited ESOP Scheme, 2023”. The total number of securities proposed to be listed is 17,50,000 equity shares.

Balaji Telefilms said the exercise price for 7,50,000 shares was Rs. 55.28 per share for stock options granted on November 9, 2023, while 10,00,000 shares were issued at an exercise price of Rs. 43.79 per share for options granted on November 14, 2024. The corresponding premium per share stood at Rs. 53.28 and Rs 41.79 respectively, against the face value of Rs. 2 per share.

The company also stated that the allotted equity shares will rank pari-passu and will be identical in all respects to existing equity shares, including dividend payments and other rights. No lock-in is applicable on these shares, the filing added.

This move follows a similar ESOP allotment in December 2025, when the company issued 2.75 lakh equity shares to employees under both the 2017 and 2023 ESOP schemes, boosting paid-up capital then as well.

The latest ESOP allotment comes when the company is navigating operational changes, including restructuring of its digital and entertainment subsidiaries and shifts in content distribution strategy, factors that could influence investor sentiment and marketing collaborations in the year ahead.