Baby girl growth chart for height and weight from 12 to 24 months

Watching your baby girl grow is one of the most joyful experiences of parenthood. Between 12 to 24 months, she begins to move from infancy into early childhood, which is a stage full of physical, emotional, and mental milestones. You may notice her first steps, first words, and growing curiosity about everything around her.

At this stage, it’s natural to wonder whether her growth is on track. That’s where a height weight chart becomes a helpful guide. It shows the typical range of height and weight for baby girls between 12 and 24 months. Additionally, you can even use a weight calculator.

However, remember that every child grows at her own pace. Genetics, nutrition, and activity all play important roles. Read this article to learn whether your baby is on the right growth track.

How your baby’s growth and development really happen!

Growth isn’t just about gaining weight or getting taller. It also includes how your baby’s body and brain mature and function. During early pregnancy, cells divide to form tissues and organs. After birth, these cells grow in size, supporting steady physical development.

As your baby grows, old cells are constantly replaced with new ones. This helps her body stay strong and healthy.

According to medical studies, babies grow the fastest in their first year. It’s normal for newborns to lose up to 7% of their birth weight in the first few days but regain it by the second week. In the first year, babies usually grow about 25 cm in height and gain around 7 kg in weight. After 12 months, growth continues at a slower but steady pace!

Baby girl height weight chart (12 to 24 months)

Below is the height weight chart for baby girls aged 12 to 24 months, based on paediatrician guidelines. Use it to get a general sense of healthy growth patterns.

Stage I: 12–15 months

Height: 74.0 – 77.5 cm

Weight: 8.9 – 10.2 kg



Your baby girl may start walking and exploring her surroundings. Growth slows compared to the first year but remains consistent. Make sure her diet includes calcium, iron, and protein for strong bones and muscles. Add foods like milk, curd, lentils, and leafy vegetables to her daily meals.

Stage II: 16 to 18 months

Height: 78.0 – 80.5 cm

Weight: 10.0 – 11.0 kg



Her physical activity increases as she learns to run, climb, and move confidently. Provide a mix of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables for balanced energy. Offer small, frequent meals, as toddlers often eat in short bursts.

Stage III: 19 to 21 months

Height: 81.0 – 83.5 cm

Weight: 10.8 – 11.8 kg



At this age, you’ll notice her vocabulary expanding and her curiosity growing. Her physical growth remains steady (though genetics may cause small variations). Encourage outdoor play, creative games, and interaction with other children to boost coordination and social development.

Stage IV: 22 to 24 months

Height: 84.0 – 86.5 cm

Weight: 11.6 – 12.5 kg



As your baby approaches her second birthday, her growth pattern becomes more gradual. Focus on a diet that includes healthy fats (like ghee, nuts, and fish), omega-3s, and proteins for brain and muscle development. This is also a good time to set a routine for meals, naps, and play.

How to use a height weight chart

A height weight chart uses percentiles to show how your child’s measurements compare with standard data for her age. For example:

If your baby is in the 50th percentile for height, she’s at the average height for her age.

Staying on roughly the same percentile line over time usually indicates healthy growth.





You can also use a weight calculator to track progress. Just enter your baby’s age, gender, and weight. Next, it will show where she stands compared to the average.

3 Main factors that affect growth!

Growth depends on several factors before and after birth. Paediatric experts classify them into three broad groups:

1. Foetal growth factors

Genetics: Children often inherit height and body structure from their parents.

Hormones: Thyroxine, insulin, and growth factors like IGF-1 influence foetal development.

Placental health: A healthy placenta ensures proper nutrient delivery to the baby.

Maternal nutrition: A mother’s diet during pregnancy can impact her child’s long-term growth and immunity.

2. Post-natal growth factors

Gender: Girls often reach puberty earlier than boys and show slightly different growth patterns.

Genetic conditions: Certain inherited disorders can affect growth (for example, Noonan syndrome).

Hormones: Growth hormones and thyroid function affect bone and tissue development.

Nutrition: A diet low in vitamins or protein may slow growth, while overeating can lead to obesity.

Infections or trauma: Frequent illness or bone injuries can temporarily affect growth.

3. Social and environmental factors

Poverty and undernutrition: Limited access to nutritious food can slow physical development.

Climate: Growth may be faster in cooler months and slower in warmer ones.

Cultural beliefs: Dietary restrictions or food taboos can affect nutritional quality.

Follow these rules of thumb to measure growth!

Doctors often use these basic observations to assess growth patterns:

Weight Height Babies lose 5 to 10% of their birth weight in the first 10 days but regain it soon after.

Birth weight doubles by 4–5 months and triples by one year. You can roughly estimate adult height using this formula:

(Father’s height + Mother’s height)/ 2



Then “+” or “-” 6 cm (subtract for girls, add for boys).

To avoid manual calculations, you can even use a weight calculator to measure the ideal height of your toddler.

When to talk to your doctor

Most growth variations are completely normal. However, consult your paediatrician if:

Your baby’s height or weight falls below the 3rd percentile or above the 97th percentile on the height weight chart.

There are sudden drops or plateaus in her growth curve.

You notice delays in walking, speaking, or motor skills.

Conclusion

Between 12 and 24 months, your baby girl’s growth becomes steadier and structured. The height weight chart is a useful guide to track her progress, while a weight calculator helps you monitor her development conveniently at home.

Always remember that every child’s journey is unique! Some grow quickly, others gradually. As long as your little one is active, eating well, and meeting milestones, she’s doing perfectly fine. Support her with nutritious food, a loving environment, and regular medical check-ups. The result? You will watch her grow into a happy and healthy toddler!