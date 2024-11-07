Avow launches guide to boost organic app growth with dynamic preloads

New Delhi: Avow, the app-growth company specialising in mobile OEM advertising, has launched its newest resource: the Organic Uplift with Dynamic Preloads Guide.

This in-depth guide is designed to help app developers, growth marketers, and user acquisition professionals leverage the power of Dynamic Preloads to drive organic growth, increase app visibility, and achieve sustainable user acquisition.

As competition in the app ecosystem intensifies, organic installs have become increasingly challenging, with traditional user acquisition strategies often resulting in high costs. The Organic Uplift with Dynamic Preloads Guide offers a solution by exploring how Dynamic Preloads—a method of introducing apps in real-time directly to users during the setup of a new device through partnerships with Mobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)—can massively boost total installs by over 1400%.

In an Android-heavy market like India—where Mobile OEMs hold a staggering 95.62% of the market share—OEMs like Vivo and Xiaomi, which are big on Dynamic Preloads, lead shipments at 19% and 17%, respectively. (Source: Counterpoint Research)

Ashwin Shekhar, Co-Founder and CRO at Avow, said, "The Organic Uplift with Dynamic Preloads Guide is designed for app professionals in India, covering everything they need to know about harnessing Dynamic Preloads to drive organic growth. It’s packed with clear explanations, real case studies, and practical strategies on collaborating with leading OEMs like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Transsion to get their apps onto millions of devices across India, maximizing reach and engagement."

Key topics covered in the guide include:

How Dynamic Preloads Work: A deep dive into how Dynamic Preloads differ from traditional preloads and why they are a more flexible and effective solution for achieving sustained growth.

Boosting Organic Installs: Learn how Dynamic Preloads have helped apps across gaming and non-gaming verticals achieve significant organic uplift.

Real-World Case Studies: Witness how real apps have achieved both organic and paid success with Dynamic Preloads.

Long-term Benefits of Mobile OEM Partnerships: Explore how partnering with Mobile OEMs can provide a consistent stream of installs and sustained growth even beyond the initial campaign period.

Ashwin added, “This initiative continues AVOW's mission to educate mobile marketers about the vast opportunities and benefits of adding mobile OEMs to the marketing mix. It also builds on the success of AVOW’s Mobile OEM Guide, Dynamic Preloads and Mobile Gaming Guide, and most recently, the Mobile OEM Ad Formats Guide.”