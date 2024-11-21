Australia introduces bill to ban social media for children under 16

New Delhi: The Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has introduced a bill in Parliament aimed at prohibiting children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms. This move is described as one of the most stringent controls on youth social media use globally.

According to news reports, the bill proposes fines of up to A$49.5 million for social media companies that fail to implement effective age verification systems to prevent access by minors. These systems could involve biometrics, government identification, or other advanced technologies to ensure compliance.

Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the need for this legislation, stating, "This is a landmark reform. We know some kids will find workarounds, but we're sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act."

The bill notably does not allow exemptions for parental consent, ensuring that even children already on social media would be required to leave platforms if under the age limit. However, exceptions might be made for educational purposes or platforms that support health and well-being.