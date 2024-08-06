Asymmetrique bags digital mandate for Laljee Godhoo and Company

Delhi: Asymmetrique has secured the digital mandate for Laljee Godhoo and Company. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, Asymmetrique will devise and execute digital marketing strategies aimed to amplify the brand’s reach and overall engagement. The agency will be creating content and managing the company’s social media platforms for its digital footprint. The agency aims to focus on improving Laljee Godhoo and Company’s online visibility through SEO and SEM initiatives.
Speaking on the partnership, Nitin Gupta, Founder and MD of Asymmetrique, stated, “Laljee Godhoo is popular amongst consumers with its trademark LG Hing, which is a staple in millions of Indian kitchens. The growing challenge for the brand however, is to stand out amongst competitors for its quality, purity, and legacy. Asymmetrique brings to Laljee Godhoo the expertise and sophistication of brand-building, along with deep cross-media execution capabilities.”
Riddhi Merchant, a Partner at Laljee Godhoo and Company added, “Asymmetrique’s deep understanding of the digital landscape and their proven track record make them the ideal partner for us. We believe this collaboration will help us reach a new generation of consumers while staying true to our brand heritage.”