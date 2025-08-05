ASUS partners with Swiggy Instamart to deliver laptops via quick commerce

New Delhi: ASUS India has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to make its consumer notebook and gaming laptops available for rapid delivery in select metro cities.

The collaboration marks the Taiwanese technology brand’s entry into quick commerce for laptops, with products now accessible on the Swiggy Instamart platform in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, starting at Rs 33,990.

The move follows ASUS’s earlier introduction of accessories on quick commerce channels in late 2024. The company is now extending its offering to include laptops, positioning itself to serve evolving consumer expectations around speed and convenience, particularly in urban markets where on-demand delivery continues to see uptake among tech shoppers.

With quick commerce reported to be used by over 30% of urban tech consumers in India, ASUS appears to be leveraging the channel to improve visibility and availability of its portfolio in key locations. Products listed for instant delivery include models from the Vivobook and TUF Gaming ranges.

Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, commented on the collaboration, “At ASUS, we’re committed to innovating in alignment with evolving consumer lifestyles, and our association with Swiggy Instamart reflects that vision. We recognise that in today’s fast-paced world, consumers are keen on fast-paced deliveries as well.

By teaming up with Swiggy Instamart and tapping into its extensive network across India’s towns and cities, we’re ensuring that ASUS laptops reach users instantly. Whether it’s for work, gaming, or everyday productivity, our cutting-edge laptops are now just a few taps away, delivered with exceptional speed and reliability.”