Arunachal Pradesh approves unified print and digital media advertisement policy 2025

New Delhi: The Arunachal Pradesh state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025, during its 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' meeting held on Tuesday.

This new unified policy aims to consolidate government advertisement practices, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and support for local media outlets in both print and digital formats.

The policy replaces the existing Advertisement Policy of 2018 and the Electronic Media Advertisement Policy of 2020, bringing all forms of media under a single comprehensive framework.

It designates the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) as the sole nodal agency for routing all government advertisements, which will apply to state departments and public sector undertakings. Fixed advertisement rates for empanelled media houses are a key feature, promoting fiscal responsibility and a level playing field for traditional print media and emerging digital platforms.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the policy's primary objectives include the judicious use of advertisement funds, the creation of a transparent single-window system for media outlets, and clear guidelines for empanelment. It aligns with the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision by prioritising local and state-based media houses, thereby strengthening the state's media ecosystem and fostering self-reliance in public communication.