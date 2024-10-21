Archana Anand moves on from ZEE5 Global

New Delhi: Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, has stepped down from her role at the company.

ZEE5 Global announced the news on LinkedIn, sharing a message from Amit Goenka, President of Digital Businesses and Platforms at Zee Entertainment.

Goenka expressed his gratitude for working alongside Anand, saying, “It has been a pleasure working with Archana, navigating both the highs and lows together. Her relentless pursuit of new challenges and victories for the organization is commendable... The enthusiasm Archana brings to every idea, plan, and strategy is remarkable. I wish her all the best for her future endeavors.”

Anand played a pivotal role in the launch of ZEE5 in India and led the platform for nearly two years before overseeing its global expansion to 197 countries.

Prior to her work at ZEE5, she served as the Business Head for dittoTV and Ozee, and before that, she was Director and Head of Information and Entertainment Services at OnMobile Global.

Anand, a management graduate from IIM Bangalore, brings nearly two decades of expertise in Sales, Client Relations, Product, Creative, and User Experience across various sectors.