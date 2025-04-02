Apple TV+ now available on Prime Video as an add-on subscription

Mumbai: Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription. Available at Rs 99 per month in India, Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video can stream exclusive shows and movies with new releases weekly.

Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Wolfs and The Gorge and Disclaimer are amongst the many shows and movies on Apple TV+ which will be available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription.

“We’re delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video.

Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India said, “We are thrilled to welcome Apple TV+ and its stellar content to Prime Video’s extensive library in India. We are certain that Prime members in India will enjoy the easy access to Apple Originals with a simple add-on subscription, along with all the features of Prime Video, like convenient and streamlined content discovery, unified watchlists, and centralised billing.”

“Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in India,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world.”

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video India’s add-on subscription options such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, among others.