Apple forms AKI team to develop ChatGPT-style AI search experience

New Delhi: Apple has reportedly formed a new internal team focused on artificial intelligence search, marking a notable shift in its approach to chatbot-like technology.

The “Answers, Knowledge, and Information” (AKI) team is now leading efforts to build a more intelligent and conversational search experience across Apple’s platforms, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to a report, the move comes amid early challenges with Apple Intelligence, the company’s recently announced suite of AI features. Tools such as Genmoji and Notification Summaries have received lukewarm feedback, while the planned overhaul of Siri has reportedly been delayed by more than a year.

Robby Walker, a former Siri executive now heading the AKI initiative, has been critical of the pace of progress. According to the report, Walker referred to the delays as “ugly and embarrassing” during internal discussions earlier this year.

Apple has also held discussions with AI startups including Perplexity, known for its conversational search capabilities. However, the formation of the AKI team suggests that the company is increasingly looking to develop such technology internally rather than relying entirely on external partners.

The AKI team has been tasked with building AI-powered services that can deliver more responsive, natural language-driven search results, potentially transforming how users interact with Apple’s digital ecosystem.

While no official launch timelines have been disclosed, the development reflects Apple’s broader recognition that cloud-based AI services have become central to the strategies of competitors like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Perplexity.