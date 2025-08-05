Applause Entertainment secures screen rights to six Jeffrey Archer novels

New Delhi: Applause Entertainment has acquired exclusive screen rights to six novels by British author Jeffrey Archer, marking its first acquisition of international fiction titles. The deal includes The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune, and Heads You Win.

Best known for adapting Indian books and global formats into screen content, Applause plans to develop these works into series and feature films across languages and platforms. The titles span genres including political drama, espionage, media power struggles, and multi-generational family sagas, each rooted in Archer’s recognisable storytelling style characterised by pace, plot twists, and character focus.

The move represents an expansion of Applause’s content portfolio, introducing widely read global narratives to new audiences. The adaptations will be developed for screen in India, with an eye on international reach.

The project also creates new opportunities for creators, writers, and directors to work with established, globally recognised source material and interpret it through a contemporary cinematic lens.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “This is a milestone moment for us. We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that’s the creative opportunity we’re excited about.”

Author, Jeffrey Archer, “It’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen. I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond.”