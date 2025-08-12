AnyMind Group extends AI customer service agent feature to WhatsApp

New Delhi: AnyMind Group has expanded the availability of its AI customer service agent feature on its conversational commerce platform, AnyChat, to include WhatsApp. Previously, this feature was accessible only on the LINE messaging app.

For companies handling significant volumes of customer queries on WhatsApp through human operators alone, integrating AnyChat’s AI customer service agent could substantially change customer support workflows. A three-month trial conducted between March and June 2025 with Waterpik, a global water flosser brand, showed that the AI agent responded to approximately 25% of customer inquiries on LINE.

Unlike conventional chatbots, AnyChat’s AI customer service agents process questions posed in natural language and provide answers based on brand-approved guidelines, which helps reduce operational workload and prevents inaccurate responses.

The system also captures key details such as order ID and customer name, enabling human agents to intervene smoothly when necessary. Additionally, AnyChat retains historical conversation data, allowing businesses to identify common questions and refine response templates. Product information, including seasonal updates, can be revised at any time to ensure customers receive current details.

Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets; Co-MD, India and MENA at AnyMind Group, commented, “For most Indian consumers, WhatsApp is the first and often the only touchpoint with a brand. That’s why this integration matters. It’s not about adding another tool, but about helping businesses have faster, more meaningful conversations with their customers, without overloading their teams. It’s a small shift with the potential for real, lasting impact.”

According to Meta’s April 2025 data, WhatsApp has over 3 billion monthly active users worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region includes three of the top five countries with the largest WhatsApp user bases: India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With this extension, businesses and merchants in markets such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and other regions with WhatsApp users can use AnyChat to manage initial customer inquiries automatically. The platform employs large language models (LLMs) to interpret free-text messages.