Anupam Sengupta joins Camb.AI to head business in India & Southeast Asia

Mumbai: Middle-East based, Camb.AI has named Anupam Sengupta as the Business Head for India and SEA Region.

As a tech company specialising in speech and translation AI for dubbing convenience, Camb.AI has raised over 10 million USD last year and is aiming for 100 million USD this financial year.

Following his experience as VP – Global BD (AI) at immerso.ai and Head OTT, Tech BD at Eros Digital prior to that, Sengupta fits the new move.

Speaking of combining this growth phase with his expertise, Sengupta said, “At Camb.AI, we are pushing the frontiers of AI voice and language research. It’s a deeply challenging science, but one with immense potential across sectors. In these transformative times, I’m excited to build this deep tech business ground up in Asia. Together the team is deeply committed to building long-term, sustainable value in this region where language inclusion can further unlock true cultural and economic potential.”

Camb.AI CEO Avneesh Prakash said, “As founders with deep Indian roots, we’ve seen how language can both empower and exclude. Having worked on India’s financial and identity inclusion journeys, we believe language inclusivity is the next frontier. At Camb.AI, our mission is to bridge India’s linguistic diversity through advanced AI, ensuring equal access across entertainment, sports, education, and healthcare. With India and SEA emerging markets central to our strategy, we’re excited to build long-term, transformative impact.”