Anubha Upadhyay, Regional Senior Product Marketing Manager at Google Ads, moves on

New Delhi: Anubha Upadhyay, the Regional Senior Product Marketing Manager at Google Ads, has moved on from the company after 11 years.

With over 14 years of experience in marketing, her core competencies include ABM expertise, full-funnel marketing, and digital marketing analytics.

She updated the development on LinkedIn.

Upadhyay has a PhD in Marketing and Communication and executive education in Strategy, Marketing, and Finance from Wharton and NUS Business School.

Previously, she led the regional growth strategy for Think with Google, a platform that offers marketers and business professionals a variety of resources and insights.

Before joining Google, Upadhyay worked at Quidco as an acquisition marketing specialist and marketing lead for international business at Stellar Information Systems.

In the past, she has also worked at TNT Express and Indian Oil.