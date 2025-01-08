Ankit Goyle named Head of Marketing for Snap Inc. in India

New Delhi: Snap Inc. has appointed Ankit Goyle as the new Head of Marketing for India.

Goyle, who previously served at Apple India for over nine years, brings over 17 years of experience to Snap, having been instrumental in the launch execution of 11 iPhone models during his tenure at Apple.

Before Snap Inc., he was the Head of Category Marketing & Demand Generation - iPhone and AirPods

His LinkedIn post expressed excitement about joining Snap Inc., where he aims to set up the marketing function and contribute to Snapchat's mission of empowering self-expression and connection among its users in India.

Before his role at Apple, he was associated with Myntra as Head of Marketing, Exclusive Brands Jabong.

Prior to that, he was also associated with Aditya Birla Fashion as Brand Marketing Manager for Van Heusen.

Goyle's career also included positions at Google and Reid & Taylor, giving him a broad spectrum of experience in both tech and traditional marketing strategies.