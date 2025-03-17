ANI vs Wikipedia: Supreme Court questions Delhi HC over Wikipedia page takedown order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, called out the Delhi High Court for its order passed on the ANI vs Wikimedia Foundation. The apex court contested the judgement passed by the Delhi High Court directing Wikipedia (represented by Wikimedia Foundation) to take down a page, based on a complaint filed by ANI (Asian News International).

Scrutinising the validity of judgement, the Supreme Court bench said, “Ultimately this is media. The question is about the freedom of media. Today it is Wikipedia, tomorrow it may be you.” The bench of justice added that the Delhi High Court’s decision required more tolerance. Based on the hearings, the SC issued a notice to ANI.

The case under the spotlight is a defamation case filed by ANI against Wikipedia. The news wire alleged that a page on Wikipedia contained defamatory information, edited by one of the users of the website. The page had remarks like “propaganda tool,” and its ilk, directed towards ANI.

During the hearing of this case, the Delhi HC found that there has emerged a Wikipedia page on the very case they were catering to. Hence, the Delhi HC ordered an immediate takedown of the Wikipedia page containing the arguments flown during the hearing at the Delhi HC.

Wikimedia Foundation filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the decision made by the Delhi HC. Senior advocate Kabil Sibal, representing Wikipedia, said, “It is a very serious issue. Without giving a finding on defamation,the takedown order has been passed.” The next hearing of the case

The SC showcased a similar sentiment earlier this month when it sought a reply from the government of India on taking down social media posts without hearing the user or issuing a notice regarding the same, as reported by BestMediaInfo.com.