ANI sues Wikipedia for Rs 2 Cr over ‘defamatory content’ on its page

Delhi: ANI Media has sued Wikipedia in the Delhi High Court, alleging defamation due to content on its page.

Justice Navin Chawla has issued notice on ANI's plea for interim relief and scheduled the next hearing for August 20.

ANI seeks to restrain Wikipedia from publishing and removing allegedly defamatory content, also claiming Rs. 2 crores in damages.

The disputed content criticises ANI for its news practices and management. ANI's advocate argued that Wikipedia, as a platform, cannot act as a private entity and has restricted ANI's editing access.

ANI Media has raised objections to certain entries on its Wikipedia page, including accusations about its management style and allegations of falsely blaming Muslims for crimes during specific events. ANI claims that Wikimedia officials have intervened to revert edits related to these contentious entries.

The court acknowledged Wikipedia's right to opinions but noted ANI's defamation claim.