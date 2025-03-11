Angad Bhatia takes helm as CEO of Firstpost and Creator18

New Delhi: Angad Bhatia has been appointed as the CEO of Firstpost and Creator18.

In addition to shepherding Firstpost, he will lead the building of a creator network on off-platform extensions across Network18 digital properties.

Before joining Network18, Bhatia was CEO of India Lifestyle Network. He also led Brand & Marketing Growth for other Mensa Brands. He brings more than 15 years of experience in media, content, technology, creation & innovation, and digital commerce while building digital-first consumer brands like MensXP, iDiva & Hypp.

Bhatia will report to Rahul Joshi, MD & Group Editor-in-chief, Network18.