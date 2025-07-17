Amrit Thomas, Ashish Thukral team up to launch AI-focused marketing firm NeuGenM.ai

New Delhi: Industry leaders Ashish Thukral and Amrit Thomas have launched NeuGenM.ai, a consulting and training firm designed to help brands navigate marketing transformation in an increasingly AI-led world.

Thukral, who most recently served as Managing Director and Country Head at Mindshare Vietnam, takes on the role of Co-founder and CEO. Joining him as Co-founder and Chairman is Amrit Thomas, former Chief Data Officer at Zee Entertainment.

NeuGenM.ai positions itself at the intersection of marketing science, data, and artificial intelligence, with a mission to equip marketers with the mindset, skill set, and tool set needed to thrive in the AI era. The firm aims to accelerate growth and improve marketing productivity for organisations by integrating creative marketing with advanced analytics and emerging technologies.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the marketing industry, as brands increasingly adopt AI and data-driven strategies to drive better decision-making and measurable business outcomes.

Thomas has previously served as CMO at Diageo Europe and India, as well as Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has also held senior positions at Hindustan Unilever. Thukral has held leadership roles at Mindshare, United Spirits, Turner International (South Asia), BCCL, JWT (now VML), and Standard Chartered Bank.

NeuGenM.ai’s service portfolio is structured around four key verticals:

Marketing Consulting: Providing end-to-end solutions from brand strategy and campaign design to full-stack execution.



AI & Data Strategy Consulting: Helping clients craft and embed consumer-centric AI strategies through consulting, project delivery, and insourcing.



Marketing Academy: Offering coaching and mentoring for CEOs, CMOs, and CDOs, along with customised academy-building programs.



Agentic AI Tools (under development): Building future-ready software solutions that automate and scale marketing impact through intelligent agents.



NeuGenM.ai is backed by a network of senior partners, including Tue Tri Tran (Vietnam), Ashish Williams (Singapore, Founder of Mergify), Mandeep Malhotra (experiential), Beerajah Swain (digital/e-commerce), and Vipul Thakkar (creative & brand strategy). The firm also partners with ADNA Research to deepen its capabilities in insight and measurement.