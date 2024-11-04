Amazon's Q3 ad revenue rises 19% YoY, reaches $14.3 billion

New Delhi: Amazon reported a 19% year-over-year increase in advertising revenue for the third quarter of 2024, totalling $14.3 billion.

Amazon's overall financial health for Q3 reflected this growth trend, with net sales reaching $158.9 billion, an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

Operating income soared by 55% year-over-year to $17.4 billion. The company's free cash flow also saw a remarkable improvement, rising 122% to $47.7 billion for the trailing twelve months.

With the introduction of ads into Prime Video and the expansion of its advertising services to include more sellers, vendors, and content creators, Amazon has solidified its position as the third-largest player in digital ad sales, trailing only behind Google and Meta.

For the upcoming fourth quarter, Amazon has provided guidance suggesting continued growth, with net sales expected to be between $181.5 billion and $188.5 billion. This projection indicates a 7% to 11% increase from the previous year, with operating income forecasted to range from $16 billion to $20 billion.