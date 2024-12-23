Amazon Prime cracks down on password sharing from 2025

New Delhi: Following in Netflix's footsteps, Amazon Prime Video has announced it will enforce new rules against password sharing starting January 2025.

The streaming giant will limit login to a maximum of five devices per account, with only two TVs allowed at any given time.

This change aims to curb the widespread practice of sharing accounts among friends and family, a move that has already been implemented by other platforms like Netflix to boost individual subscriptions.

Amazon Prime users in India will need to either manage their devices through settings or purchase additional memberships if they wish to exceed these limits.