Amazon MX Player unveils 2025 slate with 100+ shows, including 40 originals

New Delhi: Amazon MX Player has unveiled its slate of over 100 new shows for 2025, including 40 new originals, at the StreamNext event hosted in Mumbai on January 30, 2025.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, unveiled the lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025, including 40 new Hindi originals and returning seasons of shows like Aashram, Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Sixer, Who’s your Gynac and Playground.

With hit Originals, reality shows, and MX Vdesi content that includes K-dramas, Mandarin, Turkish shows and more, Amazon MX Player is one of India’s largest entertainment destinations.

“There is no other streaming service in India that offers such a massive selection of content for free,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player.

New series were also announced, such as Bhay centering around an Indian paranormal investigator, The Titan Story, which tells a tale of India’s first super brand, along with a new reality show – Rise and Fall, a competitive format where players begin as equals, vying to become a ruler or remain a pauper.

Viewers can also look forward to a new MX Vdesi series every week, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside an extensive movie library.

Dusad shared how the service leverages deep consumer insights to craft fresh storylines that are rooted and authentic, while rapidly experimenting with new content formats. “We are committed to keeping India entertained—free of charge!”

Marking their presence at the event were Bobby Deol (Aashram 3), Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff (Hunter 2), Remo D’Souza & Malaika Arora (Hip Hop India 2), Ashneer Grover (Rise and Fall) and more.