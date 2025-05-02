Amazon MX Player expands V-Desi slate with 20+ global titles at WAVES 2025

New Delhi: Amazon MX Player has announced the addition of 20+ new global titles to its V-Desi catalogue at WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit).

The slate includes Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish dramas, along with the introduction of an Anime category, a first for the streaming service.

The newly announced slate features a mix of genres, including shows like Fake It Till You Make, Wenderella’s Diary, Chrysalis and Fish Knows You.

K-dramas such as Gaus Electronics and Pride and Prejudice will also be available on the platform.

The platform has also introduced Anime to its service, featuring titles such as Spy × Family, Demon Slayer, One Punch Man, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more, dubbed in Hindi and available free for Indian audiences.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, stated, “We’re incredibly excited to bring over 20 new international titles as we expand our dubbed content catalogue, including the debut of our Anime category. This marks another significant step in enhancing the viewing experience for our audience. We’re committed to offering premium, localised content for free, making global entertainment accessible to a wider audience in India, with a diverse range of shows they can enjoy every week.”