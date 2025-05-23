Amazon MX Player discusses evolving content strategies at Goafest 2025

New Delhi: On the third day of Goafest 2025, Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming platform, conducted a session titled ‘Content Marketing 2.0’. Led by Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, the masterclass addressed the changing dynamics of content marketing and the increasing influence of streaming platforms on audience engagement.

During the session, Dusad focused on how brands can adapt to a saturated media environment by adopting streaming-first strategies that are driven by relevance and impact. He pointed out that OTT platforms now reach 83% of India’s internet-connected population, and that a significant portion of viewers—around 72%—actively skip traditional advertisements when possible. This shift in viewer behaviour, he noted, has pushed brands to seek alternatives to conventional ad formats.

Instead of the standard 20-second television commercial, Dusad highlighted Amazon MX Player’s approach, which includes sponsorships, in-show integrations, and digital amplification. According to him, these methods help brands achieve stronger, more meaningful engagement with audiences.

The discussion also touched on how Amazon MX Player curates its content based on audience insights, focusing on themes such as aspiration, social commentary, and emotional storytelling. Examples included titles such as Physics Wallah, Rakshak: India’s Braves, Gutar Gu, Campus Diaries, Hustlers, and Jamnapaar.

A preview of the upcoming reality series Rise & Fall, hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, was also shared during the session. The show combines elements of survival and social critique, aiming to appeal to viewers seeking competitive and socially aware content.

Reflecting on his session, Dusad said: "Streaming has rewritten the rules of content and marketing, giving rise to intentional viewing, where audiences are becoming increasingly selective in their content preferences. For us at Amazon MX Player, this has led to greater emphasis on understanding consumer behaviour and catering to the needs."

The session formed part of a broader conversation at Goafest about the shifting media landscape and the need for marketers to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and digital platforms.