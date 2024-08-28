Amazon eyes launch of q-commerce service in India by 2025

New Delhi: Amazon is planning to launch its quick commerce service in India by early 2025, aiming to compete in the rapidly growing market where Flipkart has already entered with its 'Minutes' service.

To spearhead this initiative, Amazon India has appointed Nishant Sardana as head of the quick commerce division, while also restructuring its leadership team.

The company is considering acquiring a stake in Swiggy's Instamart, though the new service still requires approval from Amazon’s headquarters, as the company has yet to roll out quick commerce globally.

The departure of India head Manish Tiwary in October adds to the complexity of the launch.

Amazon, which pioneered grocery delivery with its Pantry service, is refining its strategy by combining next-day delivery with its Fresh two-hour service.

The company partners with More Retail stores for these deliveries, and slotted deliveries might remain part of its approach, focusing on select stock-keeping units (SKUs). The quick commerce sector is expected to see further changes in 2024.