Amazon Ads, Netflix ink global deal to offer programmatic ad buys via Amazon DSP

New Delhi: Amazon Ads and Netflix have announced a global partnership that will give advertisers using Amazon DSP direct access to Netflix’s ad inventory.

Advertisers will soon be able to purchase Netflix’s programmatic ad inventory through Amazon’s demand-side platform, marking the latest in a wave of alliances between media and tech companies. The move follows Amazon’s pact with Disney, announced in June and Netflix’s recent tie-up with Yahoo.

The tie-up, which goes live in Q4 2025, will initially cover 11 markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Australia.

With the integration, marketers in these countries will be able to buy Netflix inventory directly through Amazon DSP, streamlining TV planning and buying while expanding access to Netflix’s global subscriber base.

Amazon DSP is Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform that uses first-party insights, clean room technology and AI-driven automation to deliver targeted ads across channels.

“We’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Netflix, enabling brands to reach their subscribers and extensive library of premium content with Amazon DSP. Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads,” said Paul Kotas, Senior Vice-President, Amazon Ads.

"This partnership with Amazon perfectly aligns with our commitment of bringing advertisers even greater flexibility in their buys to achieve their marketing goals. By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix's global engaged audience,” said Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising, Netflix.