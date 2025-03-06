Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India

New Delhi: Amazon Ads has announced the availability of Sponsored TV, a self-service ad solution, for brands of all sizes that sell on Amazon.in.
Sponsored TV will enable brands to run streaming TV campaigns to reach audiences through Amazon’s streaming content, starting with Amazon MX Player.
“At Amazon Ads, we believe that brand-building strategies, like video advertising, should be accessible to businesses of all sizes—regardless of budget or expertise. With Sponsored TV, we’re democratising streaming TV advertising in India, enabling brands to run efficient video campaigns using our flexible, self-service tools. Powered by machine learning optimisation models, Sponsored TV campaigns provide efficient reach by leveraging trillions of Amazon's first-party streaming, shopping, and browsing signals to create relevant ad experiences for viewers across screens,” said Kapil Sharma, Director, Amazon Ads India.
According to research conducted by Amazon, Small and medium-sized brand marketers often lack TV-quality creatives to get started. Media-consumption research from Axios Media Trends indicates that streaming TV is eclipsing linear TV as the top method of TV consumption.
Sponsored TV, as per Amazon, is aimed at this issue.
“TV advertising is no longer just for the big brands,” said Patrick Miller, Co-Founder, Flywheel. “With self-serve buying and closed-loop measurements, Sponsored TV makes streaming TV advertising a cost-efficient option for emerging and enterprise brands that want to connect the entertainment and shopping journey for customers.”
Brands with existing TV-quality assets can use the same creatives in their Sponsored TV campaigns. Brands that are new to streaming TV advertising and do not have TV-quality creatives can use Amazon’s creative services.