Amazon Ads adds Spotify inventory to its DSP in nine markets

New Delhi: Amazon Ads and Spotify have struck a global integration that lets advertisers buy Spotify’s streaming audio and video inventory through Amazon’s DSP.

The rollout starts today in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico. More countries are planned for 2026.

The deal links Spotify’s audience of 696 million monthly users with Amazon’s first-party shopping, streaming and browsing signals.

Advertisers will be able to plan, target and measure Spotify campaigns inside Amazon DSP alongside other audio and open-internet supply, with full-funnel attribution.

For marketers, the change simplifies buying and frequency management across streaming audio, adds logged-in reach, and brings tighter linkages between media exposure and commerce outcomes.

Previously, Amazon Ads partnered with Netflix to give advertisers using Amazon DSP direct access to Netflix’s ad inventory.