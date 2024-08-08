Amagi partners with Anoki to bring contextual CTV advertising to FAST channels

Delhi: Amagi announced a strategic partnership with Anoki. This collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of contextual advertising for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST).

Integrating with Amagi, Anoki's ContextIQ platform generates contextual scene-level metadata on select content served by Amagi using multimodel generative AI.

ContextIQ also analyses and evaluates the suitability of scenes based on brand safety standards. The company revealed that by focusing on the content, not viewer data,it adheres to new and emerging regulatory frameworks around privacy.

"This partnership with Anoki aligns perfectly with our mission to optimise ad delivery and monetization for FAST channels, as well as ensure our customers have access to the latest in technology and AI," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “Anoki's advanced, AI-powered ContextIQ is the best in class in contextual advertising and will boost viewer engagement and maximize the monetization potential of FAST. ContextIQ also enhances our recently announced Zero Slate innovation, offering unparalleled efficiency and user experience."

Raghu Kodige, Founder and CEO of Anoki, said, "Our cutting-edge AI assures ads are highly relevant and contextually aligned with the content viewers are watching. ContextIQ upends traditional advertising and ensures maximum viewer engagement, brand safety, and adherence to privacy standards. Partnering with Amagi, an important platform in the FAST ecosystem, allows us to bring our advanced contextual targeting capabilities to a wider audience.”

The two companies aim to collaborate using AI to create new ad formats, improve viewing experiences, and enhance content monetisation in the CTV space.