Amagi Media Labs files IPO papers with Sebi for Rs 1,020-crore fresh issue

New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs, a leading SaaS-based cloud broadcast and video infrastructure company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). The Bengaluru-based tech firm plans to raise Rs 1,020 crore through a fresh issue of shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.41 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

According to the DRHP filed on Friday, the OFS will see participation from marquee investors including PI Opportunities Fund I and II, Norwest Venture Partners X (Mauritius), Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Accel Growth VI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund, and certain individual stakeholders.

The company has also proposed a pre-IPO placement of shares aggregating up to Rs 204 crore. If such placement materialises, the size of the fresh issue will be adjusted accordingly.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 667 crore will be deployed towards strengthening Amagi’s technology and cloud infrastructure. A portion of the funds will also be used to fuel inorganic growth via acquisitions, while the remainder will go towards general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2008, Amagi counts Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest among its key backers. The company works with more than 45% of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies globally by revenue.

Amagi enables content providers and distributors to deliver video content over the internet across smart TVs, smartphones, and apps using its cloud-native broadcast infrastructure. The company operates through three business segments—cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation & marketplace.

In FY2025, Amagi posted revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore, clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% between FY2023 and FY2025, underlining its rapid expansion in the global media SaaS ecosystem.

The IPO will be managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital. The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.