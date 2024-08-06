Almonds Ai & NuVista Singapore partner to market channel loyalty solutions across APAC

Delhi: Almonds Ai has entered into a multi-year Partner Distributor Agreement with NuVista Technologies. NuVista will undertake the resale and marketing of Almonds Ai’s Channel Loyalty and Reward Solutions in Singapore.

The collaboration between Almonds Ai and NuVista aims to leverage NuVista’s market presence and technology solution enablement to drive the adoption of Almonds Ai’s channel loyalty and rewards platform to a wider audience in the Asia-Pacific region’s business ecosystem.

Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Co-Founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said, "This partnership with NuVista marks a significant step in our expansion strategy. This strategic alliance will enable us to bring our cutting-edge Channel Loyalty and Reward Solutions to businesses in the APAC region, helping them drive growth and engagement through advanced AI technology.”

Vijay Bareja, Managing Director at NuVista Technologies, said, “Partnering with Almonds Ai aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier technology solutions to our clients. We are excited to introduce Almonds Ai’s channel partner engagement solutions to the Asian, Middle East and African market and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Earlier this year, Almonds Ai also established their office in Dubai to cater for the Middle East and North Africa region with Ramdas Rajamani joining them as director for MENA region.