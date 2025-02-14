Allahbadia row: IT panel demands proposal for review of online content regulations by Feb 17

New Delhi: The Standing Committee on Information Technology in the Indian Parliament has begun a review of laws governing Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, social media, and other digital media outlets following the recent controversy involving influencer Ranveer Allahbadia.

The controversy surfaced after Allahbadia made remarks deemed vulgar during an episode of his YouTube podcast, "India's Got Latent," leading to public outcry and legal scrutiny.

The incident has prompted the IT panel, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, to seek suggestions on how to regulate content on these platforms more effectively.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the committee requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to present a detailed proposal by February 17 on potential amendments to existing laws, codes, and guidelines.

This move aims to address what committee members perceive as a growing challenge to cultural norms and public decency through digital content.

BJP MP Rabindra Narayan Behera, a vocal panel member, emphasised the need for new regulations, stating, "There's an urgent need to revisit how we manage content on these platforms to ensure they do not undermine our cultural values." He suggested the introduction of restrictions and the establishment of a volunteer network to monitor social media content.

The fallout from the Allahbadia episode has not only resulted in this parliamentary action but has also led to police actions in various states, with new summons issued to Allahbadia and other YouTubers involved in the show. This indicates a broader crackdown on content that might be seen as offensive or obscene.

The parliamentary committee's initiative has sparked a debate on the balance between freedom of expression and the need to protect societal values. While some advocate for tighter control to prevent similar incidents, others caution against regulations that might stifle creativity and innovation in digital media.

This review could lead to significant changes in how digital content is regulated in India, potentially affecting content creators, platforms, and consumers alike.