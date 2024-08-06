Alembic CSR empowers speech-impaired mothers with personalised ‘LullabAI’

New Delhi: In a fusion of technology and empathy, Alembic CSR, the corporate social responsibility foundation of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Havas Life Mumbai, the healthcare communication vertical of Havas India, has launched ‘LullabAI’, an AI enabled platform designed to empower speech-impaired mothers.

This platform will enable speech-impaired mothers to create personalised lullabies in their own voices for their babies.

Atul Suri, Senior Vice-President and SBU Head at Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are thrilled to introduce ‘LullabAI’ under our always-on initiative of #ForHerWithHer as a testament to our commitment to empowering mothers with a deep sense of purpose. ‘LullabAI' exemplifies how technology can be used to create an everlasting bond between a mother and her child.”

Artica Rajpal, Associate VP and Business Head at Alembic Pharmaceuticals, added, “This initiative is a beautiful example of using tech to enhance lives and promote inclusivity. We believe every mother deserves to share her unique voice with her child, and ‘LullabAI’ makes that possible.”

The platform harnesses re-imagined AI technology to transform short voice samples from speech-impaired mothers into lullabies. By employing advanced data cleaning, augmentation, and model training techniques, ‘LullabAI’ captures and applies the mother’s voice to a library of pre-recorded lullabies. The personalised lullaby is then available for the mother to play for her baby anytime.

“Working on ‘LullabAI’ has been an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Life Mumbai, India. “It made us push the boundaries of tech by re-inventing it to enable a maternal experience that’s profound and essential for early childhood development. It opens many possibilities for mothers and women, at large.”

Sangeeta Barde, CEO at Havas Life Mumbai, India and Regional Head, Havas Life Dubai (Middle East) added, “Our collaboration with Alembic CSR reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for social good and positively impacting business. ‘LullabAI’ is not just about innovation; it’s about touching lives and creating meaningful connections. We are proud to be part of a project that brings such joy and empowerment to mothers.”

The platform - created in collaboration with Perpetual Block, a Pune based tech company that specialises in leveraging emerging technologies, Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith at Brandmusiq, and Anmol Bhave, the Sound Designer - took six months to develop.

Upon logging into the platform, a mother can choose from a library of lullabies. She then needs to provide a 30-second voice sample, which is used to clean, augment, and apply her voice texture to the selected lullaby. The final personalised lullaby is added to her playlist, allowing her to “sing” to her baby in a way that is uniquely her own.