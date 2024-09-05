Aisle founder Joseph launches social app, Jamm

Delhi: Jamm, the latest venture from Able Joseph, founder of dating platform, Aisle, is set to deal with the space of Social Health Tech. Jamm aims to address the increasing urban loneliness by engaging fun and intimate offline interactions.

Joseph, Founder of Jamm, said, “As Tinder and Bumble gained traction in India, I noticed that people weren’t using these apps to find dates —they were craving casual conversations to combat loneliness. With limited social interactions at work and too much drama among friends and family, loneliness was spreading quickly. People avoided ticketed social events because it didn't match their vibe, clashed with their schedules, were costly, or triggered approach anxiety since they couldn’t know who would be attending beforehand. The solution was clear: a platform for self-hosted, self-curated, free, activity-based, intimate gatherings. That’s what Jamm is all about.”

Jamm aims to meet socialising need by offering a free member-only offline social network that fosters spontaneous, agenda-free meetups.

Central to Jamm’s approach is the concept of a Jamm—small, curated gatherings of up to eight people. This limit is intentional, aimed at ensuring that each gathering remains intimate and manageable.

Prospective members can apply by creating a profile that highlights their interests and personal style. Once accepted, they can select from over 30 diverse Jamms to host or join, including activities like brunches, bike rides, and board games.

Jamm members do not need to wait for a professional or company to organise a meet-up or event. Instead, they can simply post a Jamm and accept requests from other members who want to join.

With its tagline, "Never Have Another Boring Week," Jamm is dedicated to enhancing the social health of its members by promoting more in-person interactions that matter.

Self-funded and independent, the application is available on web, iOS, and Android.