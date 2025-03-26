Airtel launches IPTV services across 2000 cities in India

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, launched its IPTV services in 2000 cities in India.

Customers will get access to a library of on-demand content from 29 streaming apps including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting at Rs 699.

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get upto 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cutting-edge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel’s high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV.”

IPTV service is available across India, except for Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam and the Northeastern states, where the launch is expected in a few weeks.